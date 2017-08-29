Kid Rock restaurant, one of 2 new eateries coming to Little Caesars Arena

- Two new restaurants with very familiar Michigan names attached to them are set to open in Little Caesars Arena.

One will be a Kid Rock restaurant the other, The District Market will feature food from Ann Arbor staple Zingerman's. Both are planned to be year-round dining options inside the arena. Guests will not have to buy an event ticket to eat inside either.

"Kid Rock's Made in Detroit" will be the music star's first restaurant concept and will feature beer and craft cocktails, artist memorabilia and live music focusing on Detroit area talent.

According to a release, "Created in collaboration with Kid Rock, the 5,800-square-foot, 230-seat restaurant will offer a menu with a mix of classic Detroit and Southern-influenced dishes, along with traditional comfort foods and bar fare. The bar will feature local beers and craft cocktails that guests can enjoy before, during and after watching events at the arena. The restaurant is also designed to serve as an incubator of music talent, with a specific focus on local artists. Kid Rock memorabilia is part of the restaurant’s décor, as is a live-music stage that will showcase up-and-coming musicians."

The District Market will feature food, cocktails and coffee from Zingerman's.

"The District Market will house an array of distinctive food stations, offering everything from a light lunch, a hearty meal or an after-work cocktail. Guests can create their own salads or choose from handmade sandwiches, burgers, burritos, nachos, pastries and coffee from Zingerman’s of Ann Arbor. In addition to being a marketplace, The District Market will also be a community gathering place for residents, students and visitors of Detroit as well as sports and music fans attending events at the arena."

Little Caesars Arena is expected to open in September, 2017.