Waterford Township's Lakeland Ice Arena roof collapses under heavy rain

- The heavy rain was too much for the roof of an ice arena in Waterford Township that collapsed, forcing skaters to evacuate.

On Monday night, the power of heavy rains was no match for metal at Lakeland Ice Arena that caved in and fell to the ground.

"There was a big boom, then we obviously rushed in to make sure all kids were out of here. This rink wasn't open at the time but we had two other facilities going and makde sure everyone was out," said Brad Martin.

On Tuesday, the other rinks inside the building were open for practice as cleanup efforts continued at the rink where the collapse took place.

"Once the damage from the roof that gets removed then we can assess and take our next step from there," Martin said.

Fire officials are also on site doing assessments and making sure everything is safe. Those who use this facility hope things will be back to normal soon.