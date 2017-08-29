Police look for suspects who burglarized house while family slept

- A terrifying burglary in Detroit as thieves hit the house while the family was asleep.

The same two suspects in the house break-in are believed to have possibly broken into the Fairline Food Center on Warren Avenue on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning.

The home break-in happened at Woodmont and Warren Saturday morning when the two men accessed the house from the alley. One of them tampered with a security camera then broke through a basement window.

Inside they cleaned house, all of it happening while the homeowner, his wife and three young children were sleeping. Thankfully they were not hurt.

"They took his wallet, took his phone, took all of his personal information," said Wael Bazzi, the nephew of the victim. "Everything they could possibly get their hands on. And immediately they ran out of the window climbed into his car, turned it on and pulled out of the driveway.

"They parked in the alley, walked back to the house, finished taking his stuff, his TV, his laptop, his iPad, all that stuff - and drove the car back down the street."

One of the suspects was wearing a shirt that said Detroit Rock Revival, while another security camera still photo captured another suspect's face.

They stole a silver 2010 Dodge Journey plate number 3KSB80 and there is also a green Monster sticker on the back of it.

The vehicle or one that looked just like it was used in the break-in at the Fairline Food Center Tuesday morning.

If you recognize those suspects or have information, contact Detroit police at (313) 596-5200.

