Mother arrested in fatal stabbing of 1-year-old in Detroit

- A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after police found her 1-year-old child stabbed to death in a southwest Detroit apartment.

Police were alerted of the situation just before 10 p.m. Tuesday when they say they got a 911 call from the woman. Police say the woman called 911, claiming she was found to kill herself.

When police arrived at the home in the 3600 block of Vernor Highway they found the woman seriously injured, and her child stabbed. Police say the 1-year-old boy was dead.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Police are investigating what happened and what led up to the stabbing.

Update: Police had earlier told FOX 2 the deceased baby was a girl.