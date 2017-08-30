Kid Rock bringing Detroit, southern fare to restaurant at Little Caesars Arena

- Kid Rock is expanding his Made in Detroit brand to include a restaurant.

The Michigan native is opening a restaurant and bar inspired by his brand and his music in the new Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit. In keeping true with his larger-than-life reputation, he promises to make just as loud of a bang in the restaurant business as he has done with his music.

The restaurant will be called Made in Detroit.

The 5,800 square-foot restaurant will seat 230 people, and will be open year round for lunch and dinner. Its food will represent classic Detroit and have Southern-influenced dishes, along with traditional comfort foods and bar fare.

The bar will feature local beers and craft cocktails that guests can enjoy before, during and after watching events at the arena, as well as on non-game days. Guests will not have to buy an event ticket to eat at the restaurant.

The restaurant is also designed to serve as an incubator of music talent, with a specific focus on local artists.

Kid Rock is also the first artist who will play Little Caesars Arena. His shows are scheduled for September 12, 13, 15 and 16, 2017.

Another restaurant coming to Little Caesars Arena is The District Market, which will feature food, cocktails and coffee from the popular Zingerman's. You will not need an event ticket to eat there, either.