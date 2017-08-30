Family files $50M lawsuit against MSP trooper in deadly ATV crash

- The family of a boy killed while running from police on an ATV in Detroit has file a $50 million lawsuit against the Michigan State Trooper.

Geffrey Fieger has filed a $50 million lawsuit on behalf of the family of 15-year-old Demond Grimes.

Grimes died Saturday when troopers chased the ATV in Detroit. Michigan State Police say a trooper involved in the crash deployed a Taser on the boy before he crashed.

RELATED:

Death of teen who crashed ATV while being chased, Tased, ruled accident

MSP trooper suspended after using Taser in ATV pursuit that killed teen

Teen dead after fleeing MSP on ATV in Detroit

Police said the boy crashed when he tried to drive off the road, lost control, and then crashed into a pickup truck.

The family disputes that claim and believes the trooper ran into the back of the driver, causing him to fly off the ATV and hit the truck.

The crash is still under investigation. The trooper is has been suspended.

Fieger and the family will hold a press conference at 1:30 pm Wednesday. FOX 2 will stream it live on Facebook.