Neighbors shaken by Detroit mom accused of killing 1-year-old

- If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

-----

A Detroit mother is hospitalized and in police custody on accusations that she murdered her one-year-old son. Police said after she killed her son, she tried to kill herself.

The horrifying scene unfolded Tuesday night in southwest Detroit and for neighbors like Lawrence Hughes, the typical Tuesday night shattered as the sounds of police cars pulled in to the apartment.

"When we got here it was peace and quiet and probably about 20 minutes later, about 6 or 7 police cars outside in front. I didn't know what was going on," he said.

The woman called 911 a little before 10 p.m., just a few minutes after Hughes and his family returned home from dinner.

They live directly across the hall from the woman.

"A woman called and stated she was going to commit suicide," Detroit Police Captain Darin Szilagy said.

Officers from the 4th Precinct arrived within five minutes and found the woman bleeding. The baby was badly hurt.

"She cut her neck and stabbed herself in the chest," Szilagy said. "She made an admission that she tried to kill herself and that there was a baby in the apartment."

Officers said when they arrived, she was hysterical and was yelling and swearing at them.

"I think I overheard her yell - get the thing out the room - portending to the boy - get the thing out of here," Hughes said.

Hughes says the woman and her boyfriend broke up recently believe she may have had a break down. Hughes didn't know her well but never suspected this would happen.

"She did love her kid, she always had her son with her in the stroller. She always took him around in the cart, I didn't sense anything wrong with her," Hughes said.

The apartment building is owned by Southwest Solutions. They say they have a crisis response team available for tenants, many who have small children.

"I have a son too. This is my first born, so it's kind of hard," Hughes said.

It's the kind of tragedy that impacts everyone, especially in the area.

"We live in the United States of America. No one should be afraid to ask for help. This being so close to home - with our children. It's heartbreaking, it really is," neighbor Rudy Hill said.

The woman remains hospitalized. It's not clear when she will face charges.