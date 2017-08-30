Teens robbed at gunpoint on Clinton River Trail

- Teenagers walking a trail in Rochester Hills were robbed at gunpoint and robbed of everything they had.

It happened near Hamlin and Crooks roads at the Clinton River Trails at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

"They had been out there taking photographs and three suspects rode up on bicycles, and one had a gun in his pocket," said Capt. Mike Johnson, Oakland County Sheriff's Office. "And he told the three victims, to pull out and empty their pockets and give them their monies and cell phones."

One of the victims hid his phone during the robbery and called his parents after the suspects fled. They then called 911.

One suspect is a black man about 20 years old with tattoos on his arms and neck, about 6 feet, 2 inches with a thin build

The second suspect is a white male about 16 or 17 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches with curly blonde hair and a light goatee.

The third suspect is a Hispanic girl about 14 or 15 years old with light skin and long brown hair.

"I think it was an opportunistic thing," Johnson said. "They saw these kids, they had their phones and were using them earlier and decided to take advantage of trying to steal their phones."

The three teens were not injured robbery has people who frequent that pathway scared.

"I'm kind of surprised there's enough traffic that I wouldn't expect people to be laying in waiting and jumping on people," said Mike Agnello. "But it is a trail; you have got to be careful."

"We're going to do some extra patrols on the trails and see what we can find out the suspects' descriptions are pretty vivid," Johnson said.

If you have any information please call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4951.

