Mom of murder victim says apartment won't let her get daughter's personal items

- A mother already coping with her daughter's murder is now dealing with a headache from her daughter's apartment complex.

The news came on the same day her daughter's alleged killer was arraigned on murder charges. With her daughter Ashley Rich gone and her boyfriend behind bars, the apartment complex says they legally can't let anyone into the apartment.

"No one should have to fight to get their dead daughter's belongings," said her mom Melinda Newcomb.

Newcomb says her 26-year-old daughter Ashley was getting ready to leave her boyfriend when police say Ian Jones murdered her inside their Waterford apartment.

She claims the apartment now won't let her get any of her daughter's stuff back.

"The apartment is refusing to let me get my grandchild's toys," Newcomb said. "Their clothing, my daughter's personal effects, photos of my grandchildren."



She says they wouldn't even let her get a dress to bury her daughter in.

Distraught, Newcomb went to get a court order but she says management with Ashton Pines Apartments claimed it wasn't good enough.

And even though she had a separate set of keys management had the locks changed before relatives could retrieve Ashley and her children's belongings.

Newcomb says a worker finally let her in to grab a couple of essentials but by that point she realized many of her daughter's belongings was missing.

"I think it is horrible they are pillaging through my daughter's life," Newcomb said. "They are taking from my grandbabies. Things are missing; they are the only ones obviously with keys."

FOX 2 left messages with corporate and the local leasing office and have yet to hear back. In the meantime Newcomb has just received even more disturbing news.

Her daughter and her boyfriend were in the process of being evicted. Rather than allowing her to respectfully grab what's left inside the apartment - she was told she could expect everything they owned to be tossed to the curb on Tuesday - just days after she is forced to bury Ashley.

"I called the court and they said all I can do if the apartment won't let me get my daughter and grandchildren's things is to wait for it to be put on the street before people pillage through it and take what they want."

