State Fair opens in Novi Thursday

- Thursday is opening day for the 2017 Michigan State Fair at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

That's where we find FOX 2's Rob Wolchek covering this always-exciting event in a way only he can.

It runs in Novi at the Suburban Collection Showplace from Thursday to Labor Day, Sept. 4.

You'll find everything from a farmer's market, to a home arts showplace, midway rides and even racing pigs.To learn about ticket information go to www.michiganstatefairllc.com/home