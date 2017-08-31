Roseville schools' coach investigated for nude Snapchats

- Police are investigating a Roseville school employee who's accused of sending inappropriate messages to young girls.

Two girls brought the messages to the school's attention Tuesday. The employee, who works as a coach, is not allowed on school property or allowed to have any contact with students during the investigation.

"He friended my daughter on Snapchat, and, from there, it went from him sending pictures of himself and then he started sending nudes," one father, who did not wish to be identified, told FOX 2.

After that, we're told the coach asked for the girls to also send nude photos, but we're told they didn't send him any.

The parent we spoke with says he's enraged -- but he's proud of the girls who came forward.

The parent told us the coach under investigation is a JV soccer coach. Roseville schools and police haven't yet given the name of the person who's under investigation.

Roseville police say the suspect corresponded with current and former students over the last few months. Police say it's possible the suspect was in contact with others, and are asking any victims to contact the Roseville Police Detective Bureau at (586) 447-4510.

