Giordano's to bring Chicago-style pizza to Detroit

- Detroit pizza is unique in its own right but it will have some competition from the Windy City as Giordano's Pizza takes residence in Downtown Detroit.

The Chicago-style deep-dish pizza will open on Randolph in Detroit sometime soon. The company won't say when but signs spotted on the former Bagger Dave's downtown show the restaurant taking space next to Buffalo Wild Wings.

Of course, in Detroit, not everyone is pleased:

The only time I've ever been mad about something opening in #Detroit. Giordanos in the old Bagger Dave's spot. Don't Chicago my Detroit, pls pic.twitter.com/7CWeGiwvkw — Chris Panayi (@ChrisLPanayi) August 31, 2017

Despite Giordano's not saying when the restaurant will open, the company posted job postings in Spanish and English on Craigslist for all positions - from line cooks to bussers. The posting says it's hiring full-time, part-time, day and night. CLICK HERE for the listing.

This will be the Chicago pizza place's second location. It opened a restaurant in Holland last year.