Police: Marijuana oil caused explosion in Redford Twp basement

- Authorities say marijuana oil that was being cooked up is what caused an explosion in the basement of a Redford Township home Wednesday night. Three people were seriously hurt in the explosion.

The explosion happened at 8:15 p.m. in the 20000 block of Woodworth, which is near Grand River and Eight Mile.

"I was sitting in my house and all of a sudden I see flames out my bedroom window and my house kind of shook a little bit," says Samantha Yax. "So I come running outside to see what was going on and three guys, I heard them screaming for their life and pretty much escaped out of their house, busted windows - basement windows - trying to get out. And they were so severe[ly] burned their clothes were melted off of them."

Two men got medical help at the scene, while the third man ran elsewhere for help. All three now in the hospital with severe burns.

"He fled the scene. I don't know if he has family around the corner, but he fled the scene right before the ambulance came and the police," Yax adds.

We're told the heat was so intense it melted the bumper off a car in the driveway.

Police say marijuana oil being cooked up in the basement caused the explosion. The house where investigators say the drugs were being cooked up was the only home that was damaged. Neighbors here know it could have been much worse.

"They were doing something not too good in the basement, especially with us right next door here. We have a 4-month-old baby living in the house. It's not good," says neighbor Kim Slate.

Authorities haven't said yet what charges, if any, will be pursued.