Detroit Lions donate $1 million to Harvey relief efforts

Posted: Aug 31 2017 12:40PM EDT

Updated: Aug 31 2017 12:40PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced Thursday afternoon a sizable donation to Harvey relief efforts.

The team says on behalf of Martha Ford and her family, the Lions are donating $1 million toward Harvey relief efforts.

One Detroit's own, Glover Quin, has been affected by the devastation. His wife and three children live in Richmond, a suburb southwest of Houston.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories