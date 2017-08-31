Detroit Lions donate $1 million to Harvey relief efforts

- The Detroit Lions announced Thursday afternoon a sizable donation to Harvey relief efforts.

The team says on behalf of Martha Ford and her family, the Lions are donating $1 million toward Harvey relief efforts.

On behalf of Mrs. Ford and her family, the Detroit Lions have donated $1,000,000 to the @RedCross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/RfxkFVqZAE — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 31, 2017

One Detroit's own, Glover Quin, has been affected by the devastation. His wife and three children live in Richmond, a suburb southwest of Houston.