Detroit Lions donate $1 million to Harvey relief efforts
DETROIT (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions announced Thursday afternoon a sizable donation to Harvey relief efforts.
The team says on behalf of Martha Ford and her family, the Lions are donating $1 million toward Harvey relief efforts.
On behalf of Mrs. Ford and her family, the Detroit Lions have donated $1,000,000 to the @RedCross for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/RfxkFVqZAE— Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 31, 2017
One Detroit's own, Glover Quin, has been affected by the devastation. His wife and three children live in Richmond, a suburb southwest of Houston.
"Family comes first" Jim Caldwell on if Glove Quin would perhaps miss the Buffalo game to head to Houston to help family in storm path.— Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) August 28, 2017