Detroit man charged with murdering 'Chef Doug'

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday that a Detroit man has been charged with killing Doug 'Chef Doug' Calhoun as well as human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl.

Travun Eugen-Jani Baskerville, 26, was charged Wednesday in connection to Chef Doug's homicide, who was found stuffed inside a container in an abandoned Detroit home.

According to the charges, Baskerville is accused of engaging in human trafficking with a 17-year-old girl on June 1, just one day after Chef Doug disappeared. It's believed that she called Chef Doug to arrange a date at Baskerville's home in the 14600 block of Burgess in Detroit.

The Wayne County Prosecutor says when he showed up to the home, he got into an argument with Baskerville that ended with Baskerville shooting and killing the former Marine. It's allged that he then removed his body to the vacant home where it was later found by investigators.

Chef Doug was last seen by a family member on May 31, 2017. A missing person report was filed two days later. On July 7, Calhoun's body was found at the vacatn home on Gredale in Detroit.

The Medical Examiner positively identified Calhoun based on a tattoo on the body found inside the container.

Baskerville has been charged with first degree murder, human trafficking enterprise involving death, human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity, child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony firearm.

He's expected to be arraigned via video on Friday.