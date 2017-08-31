Mother of woman accused of killing son says she is living a nightmare

- Laverne Bethea is dealing with a tragedy she would not wish on anyone.

Detroit police say her daughter stabbed Laverne's 1-year-old grandson Jerrick to death Tuesday evening inside her apartment on Vernor highway. Laverne's daughter, Shaquittea Resse-Bethea, 31, is in police custody for killing her own son and is being treated.

"I'm just going day by day, and asking God to give me strength," Laverne said. "I'm talking to my family, we're a close nit family, I am talking to them. We're helping each other to get through this."

When police arrived at the home, the baby was already dead, and the mother had been injured, planning to take her own life.



"It's impossible," Laverne said. "Every day I wake up, I'm thinking that I'm still in a nightmare. It's just a constant nightmare for me, and for my family.



"He had just had his first birthday a couple of weeks ago. We were at a Chuck E Cheese. He was a loving little boy."



Other family members tell us the mother recently went on to trip to Florida and returned talking in a terrifying manner, saying she believed babies have demons in them.

Laverne Bethea says up until this tragedy her daughter had been a woman of faith, and says she truly doesn't know what led to this moment of madness.



"That's what I don't understand," she said. "I just talked to her. I don't know why she would say that. That's what I'm wondering, what happened to her, what was her state of mind that day."

The family is putting together arrangements to make sure 1-year-old Jerrick is laid to rest, but they don't have the money. A GoFundMe page has been set up.

You can also make a donation at the funeral home HERE if you would like to help.