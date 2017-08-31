Detroit animal rescues work together to help in Houston

- Many of Harvey's survivors were forced to leave their homes and most of their possessions behind. That includes their animals. Metro Detroit animal rescue groups have teamed up to head south and help the animals in need.

TLC Animal Sanctuary and Bottle Babies Rescue are packing up semis and driving down to help the animals and help with recovering.

"We're praying for them and we're on our way to help," Krista Nealey said.

Nealey said the tearful images of the devastation in Texas that Hurricane Harvey left behind inspired a dozen animal rescue organizations to come together and help.

"It kinda went from one transport to now, we have a semi, now we have a UHaul," Nealey said.

The volunteers and rescue groups don't know when the destruction will end, they just know they're needed. So they packed the trucks full of food for people and their pets, as well as medical supplies, diapers, baby formula, crates, water, anything and everything they can stuff in the truck is going to Houston.

"The mass destruction. You're losing your life. Everything you've built - everything. It's heart breaking," Nicole Paige from TLC said.

They plan to get on the road to Houston on Sunday and when the truck is empty, they'll fill it back up.

"We're basically clearing the shelter of dogs that have already been there so they have space for hurricane dogs," Nealey said.

The group hopes to bring back 80 dogs on this trip alone.

After hearing about the mission to help, the Macomb County Humane Society surprised them on Thursday with three more trucks of supplies.

"We did not know it was going to be this big. We really didn't," Ann Birckelbaw from TLC said.

The animal lovers will join forces with several rescues in Texas and hope that their work will make it easier for Texas families to reunite with their beloved animals and save hundreds of strays.

"People are literally trapped in their attics with their animals and their kids and they're posting somebody come help me," Birckelbaw said. "They didn't feel like they were being heard. That's what they kept saying is nobody's coming and we're here. I can tell them that we're coming."

Want to help? CLICK HERE for more information.



The Red Cross is also asking for donations. Call Red Cross or go to Redcross.org text harvey or red cross to 90999 to make a $10 donation through your cell phone carrier.

