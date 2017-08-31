Protest held for Iraqi detainees who stay in legal limbo

- A federal judge meets to discuss the fate of more than 100 Iraqi detainees.



They were rounded up in a raid by ice agents in June. On Thursday anxious family members of those arrested marched in support.

About 288 Iraqi Nationals are detained in 58 locations around the country, but they're in legal limbo whether they will stay here or be deported back to Iraq, which could mean death.

Information about detainee location is not kept up to date, which makes it difficult to find them attorneys. Some detainees have experienced abusive treatment.

"To the ICE agents, the detainees are nothing," said Ashourina Skewo, whose father is detained. "They are nothing but numbers on files."

Also, it’s uncertain if Iraq will take back detainees.

"We don't know what's going on," said Miriam Aukerman, attorney for the detainees. "I think it is very important for the government to turn over what it knows to the public. Tell the public, tell the community who will be accepted back by Iraq and who is not."

The judge ordered parties to court to discuss impasses in negotiations relating his June 24th order which prevented 1,428 Iraqis from being deported.

Ultimately, the Judge said the sides should talk and meet next week.

