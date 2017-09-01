Teen sisters injured by stray bullets in northwest Detroit

- Two teen girls were wounded by stray bullets when gunfire broke out among a group of strangers Thursday night on Detroit's northwest side.

The girls were driving down Ilene Street with their father around 9:15 p.m. when the altercation happened in the 16200 block of Ilene, which is near Puritan and the Lodge Freeway.

The family drove by a home where a bunch of people were outside, and those people started shooting at each other, police say. The two sisters were struck by stray bullets.

Both girls were then driven to the hospital by their father and are listed in stable condition.

We're told the girls are 16 and 17 years old.

Police don't have anyone under arrest at this time, and haven't said yet why the shooting happened.

