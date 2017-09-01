Man running from police circles back and steals cruiser

- Police in Romulus say a man they were searching for connection to the theft of a trailer, circled back around and stole one of their cruisers when they were chasing him down.

Romulus police went to the 31000 block of Flynn Dr. around 12:40 Friday morning on a report of two men trying to steal a utility trailer from a hotel parking lot. When police pulled up, the two men ran off.

A 32-year-old Detroit resident was tracked down and arrested but police could not find the other suspect.

As officers returned to the parking lot and their cruisers, they say a man got into one of the patrol cars and drove away. They believe that man is the second suspect in the trailer theft.

Just seconds later, other officers arriving spotted the car and chased it to the area of Michigan and Livernois in Detroit. That's where the man stopped the police car in the road and ran off on foot.

Police secured the car and said that nothing was stolen. They also emphasize that the man never had any access to any weapons inside the stolen cruiser.

The man escaped on foot.

Back at the hotel parking lot, police said they found a car that had been stolen from Van Buren Township about 20 minutes before. They said that vehicle was being used in the attempt theft of the trailer.