Warren police investigating double homicide on Panama Street

WARREN, Mich. (WJBK) - Police are at the scene of a suspected double murder in Warren Friday.

Investigators are at a residence in the 23800 block of Panama Avenue which is near Mound.

The victims are a 67-year-old man and 66-year-old woman found dead inside their home. They were found when a neighbor performed a welfare check on them and discovered the door ajar.

No arrests have been made, there has been no description of a suspect.

Police say it does not look like a murder-suicide. 

