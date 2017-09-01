Warren police investigating double homicide on Panama Street
WARREN, Mich. (WJBK) - Police are at the scene of a suspected double murder in Warren Friday.
Investigators are at a residence in the 23800 block of Panama Avenue which is near Mound.
The victims are a 67-year-old man and 66-year-old woman found dead inside their home. They were found when a neighbor performed a welfare check on them and discovered the door ajar.
No arrests have been made, there has been no description of a suspect.
Police say it does not look like a murder-suicide.
