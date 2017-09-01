Protest held for teen killed in ATV chase

- A peaceful protest was held in front of the Detroit Police Department headquarters Friday.

Protestors are angry about the death of 15-year-old Damon Grimes, killed in an accident Saturday on Detroit's east side. He was riding his ATV and refused to stop. A Michigan State Police trooper tased Grimes, causing him to crash.

"Today is everybody vs. injustice," said Rev. W.J. Rideout at the protest.

The trooper, Mark Bessner has been suspended while the entire incident is being investigated by the Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department

"We are standing up and we're sick and tired of going through this today," said Kenneth Holloway, protestor. "It may happen again next month."

Detroit Police Chief James Craig weighed in Friday.

"Totally inappropriate, you can't deploy a Taser in that instance," Craig said. "That's not an appropriate use of a Taser. In fact I must say that there has to be strict guidelines and policy."

"I believe he should be charged like any other murderer, he should get first degree murder," Rideout said. "He knew what he was doing when he put the Taser in his hand and shot it out of a window."

Friday's protest was in stark contrast to a vigil on Wednesday night at the crash scene at Gratiot and Rossini - a vigil that quickly became a chaotic scene.

"We're not here to fight police we are here to fight injustice," said Pastor Maurice Hardwick.

State police has announced it has suspended high speed chases when it comes to traffic violations and misdemeanor offenses.

"You would have thought that man would have said I can see what's going on around the country," Hardwick said. "And he would have paused for a minute. If you aren't going to pause we're going to give you reason to pause. When you lose respect for the community, for Black Lives Matter, for the Detroit youth, we will help you find that respect."

