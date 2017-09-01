Police suspect relative in Warren couple's murder

- Police are at the scene of a double murder in Warren Friday.

Investigators are at the residence of Steven and Cynthia Collins in the 23800 block of Panama Avenue which is near Mound. Both were found inside murdered this afternoon.

Police believe the shooter is a family relative and is still at large.

Steven, 67, and Cynthia, 66, were found shot to death inside the house. They were discovered when a neighbor performed a welfare check on them and discovered the door ajar.



Taryn Asher was at the scene and will have more on this story tonight at 10 and 11.