Warren double murder suspect Joseph Borowiak arrested

- BREAKING (9:30) Murder suspect Joseph Lawrence Borowiak has been arrested. He was spotted at a Detroit Buddy's Pizza, then ran to a vacant house nearby trying to hide after a tip came into police Friday night.



Warren police are looking for Joseph Lawrence Borowiak for the murder of an older Warren couple.

Borowiak, 37, is wanted for the murder of his uncle and aunt Steven and Cynthia Collins on Panama Avenue. Both were found inside shot to death.



He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. His past criminal background includes assaulting/resisting a police officer, assault with intent to rob and steal and cocaine possession.

The couple, in their 60s, were found inside their house in the 23800 block of Panama Friday afternoon, near Nine Mile and Mound.

Borowiak is their nephew and remains at large. He posted a photo of himself in front of the couple's house two days ago before or after the murder.

Steven, 67, and Cynthia, 66, were found inside the house, discovered when a neighbor performed a welfare check on them and discovered the door ajar.

If you have any information to find Borowiak or encounter him, call 911.



"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We believe this is not a random act with the victims being targeted, neighbors can feel secure that this terrible loss is isolated."



Taryn Asher will have more on this story at 10 and 11.