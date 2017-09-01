Metro Detroit is helping Houston victims with these weekend events

- Houston is in desperate need of help and Americans have come through, including Metro Detroit where supplies are being collected and shipped down to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Volunteers with Disaster Relief at Work (DRAW) have been working together to help lighten the load for Houston survivors.

"When it's a storm this big, it's all hands on deck," said Greg Martin, executive director of Draw.

Together, those hands are packing trucks that will descend on the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday. They'll be there stocked with cleaning supplies to help Hurricane Harvey flood victims.

"We had multiple businesses, Fiat-Chrysler collecting supplies, 12,000 employees got them together," Martin said. "Semi-trucks showed up, we've got this human train getting supplies off the trailer and sorted behind me here. And tomorrow we're actually going to assemble that will get sent down. This doesn't happen without people showing up."

"My aunt is in Houston so I wanted to like go back and give stuff to them, like help," said one girl.

"It feels really good because we're helping," said another.

On Saturday morning, the volunteers will return to the warehouse at Airport and Williams Lake Road to load up the trucks and send them on their way to Houston.

CLICK HERE to donate to DRAW

That's not the only group helping out. In Beverly Hills, Premiere Pet Supply is discounting goods to help pets in distress. The Detroit Dog Rescue will then take those donated supplies to Houston on Saturday.

"These people who are displaced in hotels, furniture stores, churches, synagogues, they need basic necessities for these dogs. A lot of these dogs are locked in crates for most of the day because they can't be loose. They need enrichment toys, water bowls," said Kristina Rinaldi of DDR.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the AirTime Trampoline and Game Park is holding stuff a semi event at 662 E. Big Beaver Road in Troy. On Sunday stuff a semi event will be held at the Rogell Golf Course parking lot across from Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile and Berg Road, Detroit.

