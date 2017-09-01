Royal Oak's Arts Beats and Eats kicks off 20th year

- The 20th anniversary of Ford Arts, Beats and Eats has kicked off in style for this holiday weekend.

The B52's took the stage Friday night just kicking off the music stages' star-packed weekend slate.

The weekend entertainment lineup is nonstop with 200 bands featuring headliners 311 and Candlebox on Saturday, Dwight Yoakam and Grandfunk Railroad on Sunday, and Monday, the Wallflowers and George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars.

"What's new is the admission," said Jon Witz, producer of Arts, Beats and Eats. "It's still $3 before 3, and $5 before 5, but with the bigger bands this year, it's $7 after. So come early if you want to save."

And the music is just part of the fun with 18 blocks of downtown Royal Oak filled with carnival rides, food and art vendors.

All the festival favorites are back, plus so much more.

"Garage cultural from southwest Detroit is doing beautiful murals, arts and crafts," Witz said. "We have priority health practice for a purpose which are two yoga classes on Sunday morning. A lot of fitness oriented stuff, we have a Soaring Eagle casino gaming tent."

For some it's a last little bit of fun before back to school.

