Detroit Police accepting donations Harvey victims

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the Detroit Police Department is hosting a donation drive to collect supplies to send to victims in Texas.

Donations of deodorant, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, underwear, undershirts, socks, shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products, soap, body wash, bottled water and mosquito repellent will be accepted.

Donations can be brought to the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 1301 3rd Avenue from 10 a.m. Sept. 5 to 10 a.m. Sept. 6.



Donations will also be collected in bins at Saturday's Detroit Tigers game.