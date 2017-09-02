Police are searching for handcuffed suspect who fled police

Detroit Police is searching for a male suspect who fled from police custody.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, Detroit police officers pulled over the suspect for speeding in the area of Joy Road and Vaughn.

Upon investigation it was determined that the suspect was wanted for a probation violation for home invasion out of Oakland County.

After being taken into custody, the suspect broke loose and fled. The suspect is believed to be in the area of Evergreen and Vaughn and Joy Road and Dover.