Police searching for teen who shot and killed stepfather

- A teenager is on the run after police say he shot and killed his stepfather on Detroit’s west side.

The family was having a Labor Day get together with relatives on Ward Street - when police say an argument broke out over money. The argument between the 46-year-old man and his 17-year-old step son became so heated, that the teenager pulled a hand gun and opened fire.

“We as citizens of the city have to do better as it relates to conflict resolution. And we ask people, put your guns down,” said Capt. Constance Slappey of Detroit Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening. The stepfather, who was not carrying a weapon, was shot multiple times. Police say the 17-year-old took off from the scene in a ‘07 or ‘08 black Dodge Charger.

“We are actively looking for him now and hopefully we'll have him in custody soon. Young man, you know who you are. Please turn yourself in to the nearest Detroit Police precinct,” said Slappey.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about his whereabouts, please contact police immediately.

