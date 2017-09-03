Elderly woman dead after Westland apartment fire

One woman is dead after a fire at an apartment Sunday afternoon in Westland, fire officials said.

The fire happened at the Willow Creek apartments off of Newburgh Road, south of Ford Road Sunday afternoon.

Westland Fire Chief Michael Stradtner told FOX 2 that at least one woman is dead as a result of the fire. She is believed to be a blind, wheelchair-bound elderly woman. Her name has not been released.

Dearborn Height Fire Department is assisting Westland Fire on the scene.