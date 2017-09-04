- The ‘Fight for $15’ begins a day early as local workers prepare to join a nationwide strike.

About 500 people were kicked off a two day Labor Day demonstration Sunday night at the McDonald's at Wyoming and Fenkell.

“Workers are being under paid. And these politicians are just destroying the city. We need to get good people in here and fight a good fight,” said Alexander Singh.

The protesters say they’re fed up with the minimum wage and a lack of representation by unions. Now workers from all professions are preparing to walk off the job Monday.

“Hospital workers, homecare, health care, childcare workers, are all here and we're going to stand together in solidarity until we get $15 an hour and a union,” said Rev. W.J. Rideout III of Defenders of truth and justice organization.

The efforts in Michigan are fueled by success in other states after similar protests.

“We in New York believe that since we were able to get that minimum wage raise to $15, there’s no reason why Detroit people, who work just as hard as we work, deserve to get that $15,” said Linda Silva from New York.

Thousands will stand in solidarity at numerous other Labor Day strikes, which are planned in hundreds of other cities from coast to coast.

The demonstration officially begins at two McDonald’s on west Grand Boulevard at 6 a.m.