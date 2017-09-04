Handcuffed suspect who escaped police back in custody

- A man who escaped Detroit police custody while in handcuffs was arrested late Sunday night.

Saturday morning, Detroit police pulled over Artese Deshaun Davis around 11 a.m. for speeding near Joy Road and Vaughn. Police said the man had a warrant for probation violation following a home invasion in Oakland County.

Police arrested him on the warrant but he was able to escape with his hands cuffed.

Just before midnight Sunday, Detroit Police said they took Davis back into custody in the 2000 block of Kendall in Detroit, 8 and a half miles away from the original scene.

Police did not say if Davis was still in handcuffs.