Labor Day weather could be strongest severe storms of the year

The strongest, most severe weather we've seen all year is expected to roll through southeast Michigan on Labor Day. The highest threat will be winds but hail, flooding, and lightning are all possible. Tornados are unlikely.

- If you're spending your Labor Day grilling and sitting outside, you'll want to make sure you're packed up and inside before 5 p.m.

Buckle up, late this afternoon through this evening we are in line for some severe thunderstorms. Let's not waste any time:

Timeline: 5-10 PM, Monday Sept. 4

Threats: Strong wind gusts, lightning, heavy rain, hail and a chance for an isolated tornado

A strong cold front will sweep through the warm and moist atmosphere today, sparking what could be one of our stronger severe weather days so far this year. A line of storms is expected to develop between 4-5PM and swiftly move through Southeast Michigan.

Most of us will see the storms between 6 and 7 p.m. and they will very likely pack a punch. Plan on heavy downpours with a lot of thunder and lightning.

Some areas will probably see hail and our eyes are on alert for rotation that could spawn a tornado. Gusty winds that could reach 45 mph are possible.

Obviously the timing of the severe weather is not good. This is the unofficial end to summer and many people will be outside, some on the water. The safe bet is to end water activities around 4PM and keep a close eye to the sky (or the Fox 2 weather app) to see how the storms are evolving.

As is always the case, when you hear thunder, it's time to head inside and wait out the storm. Bring patio furniture inside to avoid it being blown away.

Of course, The Weather Authority will be tracking the storms all day and giving you updates on Facebook and Twitter.

