Woman run over by hit and run driver in Detroit

- A woman was critically injured when a hit-and-run driver crashed into her as she was walking along Livernois in Detroit.

The 27-year-old woman was hit by the driver around 2:30 Sunday morning at Livernois and Pickford. She was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital with critical injuries.

Originally she could not be identified because she didn't have any form of identification with her. However, police were able to identify her later.

"Crazy people out there, it's insane to hit somebody and kept going," Andrew Jenkins said. "Think about if it was your sister, your auntie, your mom, your grandmother, your cousin, a relative- someone close to you. To have to deal with something like that that's crazy"

Jenkins, a Detroit resident, says what happened to the woman hits very close to home.

"There is one girl I went to school with at Mumford high school. She just went to college - she was hit and killed at 4 in the morning. Something very similar to this," he said.

Fellow Detroiter Mark Gooden says the city's got to be better than this.

"We need to do better as Detroiters to get together to help each other out," he said. "If you're out there and you're watching this please turn yourself in you would not want no one to do your family like that."

Police say the car that hit the woman was likely a light colored Dodge Charger. Anyone with information is urged to call crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.