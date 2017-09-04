Shoplifting suspects lead Warren police on chase

A Fox 2 viewer captured cell phone video of a dramatic arrest inside the Meijer store at 12 Mile and Mound in Warren.

The man, along with two other suspects allegedly stole six laptop computers from the Target store a few miles away on Dequindre Monday morning.

Driving a cream colored Buick, they led police on a short chase. Officers deployed stop sticks – flattening a rear tire on the car.

“Luckily the officers were able to get ahead of it and deploy some stop sticks before they got on a main thoroughfare like Mound or I-696 where high speeds can get very dangerous, very quickly,” said Matt Nichols, Deputy Police Commissioner, Warren Police Department.

Two of the suspects ran into Meijer, with police right behind them.

Inside the store, bewildered clerks and customers tried to figure out what was going on.

“One of the suspects then took a shirt off the rack and changed his shirt inside the store. He was then apprehended as he tried to flee out of the store through a different door,” said Dep. Commissioner Nichols.

The third suspect - a woman – was arrested outside the store.

All of the stolen laptops were recovered.

“It’s just another example of the work that the men and women do every day at the Warren Police Department.”