Little Caesars Arena ribbon cutting ceremony today

- The wait is almost over. After years of anticipation and construction, Little Caesars Arena is almost ready. The new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons officially opens to the public on Tuesday.

If you've been near the stadium over the past few months or weeks, you've likely noticed how quickly it's all come together. Olympia Entertainment is holding the official ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday at 11 a.m. Check back here for a link to watch a livestream.

During the opening ceremony, the Chevrolet Plaza will also be revealed. It's a huge plaza outside the stadium that will have a similar feeling to Campus Martius. Tom Wilson with Olympia Entertainment says the plaza can hold thousands of people, and will be idea for season opener watch parties while the stadium will also be packed inside.

Following the opening ceremony, the first event at the stadium is a fundraiser on Fruday, Sept. 8. The charity premiere event benefits the work of Ilitch Charities.

Hard Hats & Helping Hands will offer its attendees an unprecedented insider's look at Little Caesars Arena and exclusive access to unique areas throughout. Attendees will enjoy the spectacular multimedia components of this state-of-the-art arena, a self-guided tour through unique clubs, bars and players-only areas, and more. It's sure to be a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime event that will help make our community a better place for all. For ticket information, please visit Ticketmaster.com.

This weekend is the community sneak peek. Olympia Entertainment offered thousands of free tickets to the community to get a first look inside the arena. For those lucky enough to have snatched up tickets, the first looks begin Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. You must have a ticket to be able to get inside. Wilson says 20,000 people secured tickets for the public preview.

Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons season ticket holders, partners and suite holders will also get private tours this week.

Preview Week will conclude on Sunday, September 10 with the Hockeytown 5k throughout the city of Detroit and The District Detroit.

Tuesday, September 12 is the first concert at the stadium. Kid Rock will play six shows at Little Caesars Arena Sept. 12-20. Tickets are still available at Ticketmaster.com.

The Red Wings will then take the ice on Sept. 23.