Happy's Pizza giving away cheese pizzas on National Cheese Pizza Day

- Tuesday, September 5 is National Cheese Pizza Day -- and Happy's Pizza is doing their part to help every Michigander celebrate.

The Detroit chain is giving away personal cheese pizzas from 1-3 p.m. at all 50 Happy's Pizza locations in Michigan.

To get a free pizza, just visit HappysPizza.com, sign up for the Happy Club, and show your email confirmation at any Happy's Michigan location between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to redeem your free pizza.

To find a Happy's location near you, visit www.happyspizza.com.