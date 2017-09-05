Statewide average gas prices up 16 cents

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 16 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.62 per gallon. That's about 32 cents more than at the same point last year.

AAA says the lowest average price was about $2.57 per gallon in the Saginaw/Bay City/Midland area. The highest was about $2.69 per gallon in the Marquette area in the Upper Peninsula.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations statewide.