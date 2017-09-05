Detroit teen charged with stepfather's murder

- A Detroit teenager was arraigned Tuesday, charged with murdering his stepfather over the weekend.

Jaden McCallum, 17, is facing open murder and felony firearm charges for allegedly shooting and killing 46-year-old Algernon Moore.

RELATED: Police arrest teen suspected of shooting, killing stepfather

Police say the shooting happened around 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 16800 block of Ward on in Detroit. That's where an argument broke out between the suspect and the victim during a family Labor Day get together.

The argument grew so heated that the teen allegedly pulled out a hand gun and opened fire. Moore was shot multiple times as police say McCallum fled the scene in a Dodge Charger.

Police arrested the suspect around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 19700 block of Annchester Road in Detroit.

“We as citizens of the city have to do better as it relates to conflict resolution. And we ask people, put your guns down,” said Capt. Constance Slappey of Detroit Police Department.