Underground explosion prompts evacuations in Grosse Pointe Woods

- An underground explosion has prompted evacuations in Grosse Pointe Woods.

The Grosse Pointe Woods Department of Public Safety says DTE has been dispatched for an apparent underground electrical explosion that happened on southbound Mack Avenue at Bournemouth Road.

Area businesses near the site are being evacuated. The roadway is also closed in that area.

Police didn't immediately say if any homes in the area were being evacuated.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.