Victim in SW Detroit double murder was pregnant mom of 2

- Two people were shot to death inside a home on the southwest side of Detroit Wednesday.

Sophia Wilson, 29, and a 30-year-old man were inside a house in the 2700 block of Deacon Street when an armed suspect opened fire on them.

Wilson was four months pregnant and is a mother to two children. The suspect opened fire from outside with an assault rifle, striking her in the neck.

The identity of the man with her has not been released yet. No description of the suspect has been released by police yet.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.