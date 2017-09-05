Pregnant woman, boyfriend shot inside Detroit home on Labor Day

- Two people were shot inside a house while watching television on Labor Day.

A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were wounded on Emily Street near Seven Mile and Van Dyke on Detroit's east side. Police say the suspect stood on the house's front porch and fired at them through the window.

Although seriously injured, the two victims 29-year-old Darian Peterson and his friend Shamar Jones are expected to recover. A 2-year-old, who was upstairs at the time, was not hurt.

"They are doing fine," said Mae McMillan, whose grandson was wounded. "They (have had) surgeries and stuff."

Jones after being shot ran through the house to flee to the basement, leaving a trail of blood behind. Darian ran out to the front porch and down the street until he collapsed.

At least 16 to 20 shots were fired through the house in the attack.

McMillan says that her grandson is not involved in drugs, but that the shooting could be a result of a "beef."

The suspect is a black male who may have escaped in a gray four-door vehicle.

