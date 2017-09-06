Free Cedar Point admission Sept. 10 for special guests

- Cedar Point is celebrating the end of summer by offering free admission for special guests on Sunday, September 10.

First responders, members of the military and grandparents can all get in to the park for free.

First responders (paramedics, firefighters, EMS, police) and active, retired and honorably-discharged members of the military receive free admission when they present valid ID (first responder ID, Active Duty ID, Retired Personnel ID, VA ID or a copy of DD-214 discharge papers) at any park ticket window.

First responders and military members can also purchase additional friends & family tickets for just $19.99 each (up to 6), plus applicable taxes.

Sunday, September 10 is also National Grandparents Day, and all grandparents can receive one free admission when accompanied with a paid ticket or Season Passholder.

Cedar Point will be closed Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9 and will reopen on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The park's annual fall festival of fright, HalloWeekends, returns Friday nights, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29.

For a complete operating schedule, guests can visit www.cedarpoint.com.