MSP raids 5 locations in Detroit, Taylor related to 3 homicides

- The Michigan State Police Department and several other local law enforcement agencies are serving search warrants across five locations in Metro Detroit related to 3 ongoing homicides.

According to Michigan State Police, the major case unit served the warrants in Detroit and Taylor and they're in conjunction with three ongoing homicide investigations. MSP says they're searching four locations in Detroit and one in Taylor and that all five are secure and there's no threat to the public.

MSP said that five people were taken into custody in connection to the warrants and they are still searching the scenes.

Officials would not disclose the locations aside from the cities. They did not offer any additional information about the homicides.