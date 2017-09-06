Mother of murdered pregnant woman says her death is 'too much'

- Detroit police are still investigating a double fatal shooting that happened inside a home on the city's southwest side Tuesday night.

Police say someone sprayed bullets into a home in the 2100 block of Deacon Street, which is near Visger and S Fort streets. A man and a woman, who were sitting on separate couches, were killed. Police aren't sure right now if the two were the shooter's intended targets.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

One of the victims has been identified as Sophia Wilson, a 29-year-old mother of two who was also four months pregnant.

"For yesterday to be the last time for us to see her is too much. Words cannot describe what we feel right now," Sophia's mother, Monica Wilson, says. Her parents' new and painful reality is just starting to set in.

Police unsure if murdered man, pregnant woman were intended targets

"Sophia was outgoing, loving caring, just a good person to be around. A genuine person," Monica says.



Sophia and the other man inside the house at the time didn't stand a chance from the barage of bullets. They were seated on separate couches when police say they were both shot in the head and died from their injuries. Investigators spent hours trying at the scene trying to figure out who did this and why.

Police have not yet given the name of the second victim. It's also not known right now if anyone else was in the home at the time.



"In all of my years out here, I have not seen anyone die over anything that I thought was worthy," says Detroit Police Capt. Darin Szilagy. "It's all a bunch of crap - and people have got to think better and do better."says Detroit Police Capt. Darin Szilagy.



Sophia was four months pregnant and the mother of two young children. Now those who loved her will make sure her kids always know how special she was, and that they were her everything.



"She says, 'Grandma, I miss my mom.' We miss her, too, but now she's your Guardian Angel and everything we do from now on we do for mom.

If you'd like to make a donation to Wilson's family to help with her burial, you can do so via their GoFundMe account here.

Two people were arrested at the shooting scene Tuesday night for charges unrelated to the murders.

"One person at the scene had a couple guns on him and another person, some witnesses pointed him out as possibly having some information," Szilagy said. "During our interview, things turned a little hostile."

Both were taken into custody and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.