First inside look of Detroit's Little Caesars Arena

- The ribbon's been cut, now FOX 2 is heading inside the Little Caesars Arena for preview week.

After years of construction and planning, officials celebrated the opening Tuesday of the new $863 million complex in Midtown Detroit.

The arena, which holds 20,000 seats, will be home to both the Pistons and the Red Wings.

FOX 2 took a behind-the-scenes tour of the building, watch the video player above to see more.

Some features:

- Large skylights to bring the outdoors indoors

- Mike's Pizza Bar, an artisanal-style pizza kitchen

- Chevrolet Plaza, a huge plaza outside the stadium that will have a similar feeling to Campus Martius

- Sports & Social Detroit, an electric gastro-pub style sports venue

- Kid Rock's Made in Detroit, featuring beer and craft cocktails, artist memorabilia and live music focusing on Detroit area talent.

- The District Market, an array of distinctive food stations, offering everything from a light lunch, a hearty meal or an after-work cocktail.

- Double the number of bathroom fixtures

- 2,500 new parking spots for a total of 8,000 parking spots within a 10-minute walk

- Olympia is releasing The District Detroit app to help with parking



