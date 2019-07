- A second child has died following a go-kart crash in St. Clair County last week.

The crash happened Thursday, July 25 at the intersection of Fargo and Beard roads. Two boys, ages 13 and 9, were found unconscious at the intersection.

The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. He's since been identified as Renoir Houel-Vargo of Kenockee Township.

The 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital where he was in critical condition for several days, before dying on Saturday. He's been identified as 9-year-old Jacques Houel of Croswell.

Authorities say the boys were related but didn't elaborate.

The sheriff's office says the children were going south on Fargo when they may have disregarded a stop sign and were hit by a vehicle going west on Beard. The driver was a woman from Kenockee Township.

Authorities originally said the second child was 10 years old, instead of 9.