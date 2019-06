- Police say four people are in custody after an attempted armed robbery, a brief shootout and a police chase early Wednesday morning in Warren.

Police had been looking for the fourth suspect and told people in the area of 9 Mile and Hoover to stay indoors. Just after 9 a.m. the fourth suspect was taken into custody when he turned himself in. We're told he's 17 years and came to police with his father.

Earlier this morning, police said the four suspects had a gun and were wearing masks when they approached a stranger walking down the 8100 block of Prospect Avenue and tried to rob him. The victim was near his house though and was able to get away and run inside. Then, his mother came outside with a gun and started shooting at the suspects.

The suspects were in a blue Malibu, and fired at least one shot back at the mother before driving off. Police were then called on a report of shots fired. Police caught up with the suspects and began to pursue the car.

The blue Malibu then crashed into a fire hydrant about a mile and a half north near Timken Avenue and Hoover, which is just north of 9 Mile.

All four suspects immediately got out of the car and tried to run off. Two were quickly found by police and taken into custody, and a third was also eventually tracked down and was arrested. As of 9 a.m. police also have the fourth suspect in custody.

Police haven't given any information about how old the other suspects are.

No one was hurt in the shootout.