- Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a triple fatal accident that happened on M-14 near Ford Road early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Washtenaw Dispatch received one call around 2:00 am about a “wrong way driver”, then a minute later received another call for an “unknown crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a wrong way driver on M-14 near Ford Road struck a vehicle head on. The wrong way driver, a 23-year-old woman from Ann Arbor, was pronounced dead on the scene and a child passenger in the car, who was struck head on, was also pronounced dead on the scene.

The adult female driver, whose vehicle was not at fault, was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities say the investigation will continue.

