- Michigan State Police came to the rescue on a busy freeway overnight.

The troopers saved three German Shepherds who had gotten loose along the Lodge Freeway. Right now MSP is still trying to track down the owner of the dogs.

Troopers got a call about a loose dog on the freeway near Forest Avenue, just south of I-94.

When they arrived they discovered there were actually the three dogs, all scared on the road.

With the help of a Good Samaritan troopers were able to get the dogs into their patrol cars and back to the station.

If you're the owner of the dogs or know about them, call the MSP Metro South Post in Taylor at 734-287-5000.